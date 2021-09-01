Royale Finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $333,547.00 (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. In the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded down 32.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Royale Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular exchanges. Royale Finance has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $333,547.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00065514 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.29 or 0.00130890 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.95 or 0.00164317 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003311 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,382.82 or 0.07223786 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46,864.16 or 1.00075244 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.33 or 0.00861278 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

