Royal Bank of Canada Makes New $85,000 Investment in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLRS. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,665,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Soros Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter worth about $3,002,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter worth about $832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $24.40 to $27.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

NYSE VLRS opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.88 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.65.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.74. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 161.46%. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

