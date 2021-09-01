Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 26.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTST. Zacks Investment Research raised NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist raised their price target on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NETSTREIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of NTST stock opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -2,586.00. NETSTREIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a current ratio of 13.09.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 1.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.94%.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

