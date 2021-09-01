Royal Bank of Canada Buys 478 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in QCR were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the 1st quarter valued at $529,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 49,002 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,523,000 after purchasing an additional 27,964 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 74,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on QCR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of QCRH stock opened at $51.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.52 and a 200 day moving average of $47.28. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $52.03.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. QCR had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 24.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

