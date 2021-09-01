Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $8,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,929,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,370,246,000 after acquiring an additional 278,963 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,288,000 after buying an additional 713,005 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,162,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,003,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,755,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,095,000 after acquiring an additional 70,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,123,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,285,000 after acquiring an additional 83,865 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROK opened at $325.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $302.52 and a 200-day moving average of $277.35. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.57 and a 52-week high of $326.50.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total value of $778,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,496.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total transaction of $932,872.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,778 shares of company stock valued at $7,118,478. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.25.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

