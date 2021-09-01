Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) Achieves Market Cap of $2.91 Million

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CURRENCY:RVF) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. Over the last week, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a market cap of $2.91 million and $116,646.00 worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0819 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00057271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002833 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00014015 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $402.00 or 0.00853631 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00047487 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00104123 BTC.

Rocket Vault-RocketX Profile

Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) is a coin. It was first traded on April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,543,167 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Vault is a one-stop solution to simplify crypto value investing. Its Smart Vault is powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning and integrates with leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault uses advanced Machine Learning to identify tokens with high investment potential for delivering highest APY in stable coins and other cryptocurrency assets. “

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault-RocketX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault-RocketX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault-RocketX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Vault-RocketX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

