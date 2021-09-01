Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Roblox in a research note issued on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz anticipates that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Roblox’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.59) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.87) EPS.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.21 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

RBLX stock opened at $82.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.14. Roblox has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $103.87.

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $4,610,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,253 shares of company stock worth $20,810,389 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $2,969,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $929,002,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Roblox by 269.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,002,000 after buying an additional 13,659,143 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the second quarter worth $580,805,000. Finally, Discovery Value Fund raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 397.0% in the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

