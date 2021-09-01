Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Sets New 12-Month High at $104.70

Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $104.70 and last traded at $104.52, with a volume of 1565 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.09.

RHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.38.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.30%.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 40.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 30.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half International Company Profile (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

