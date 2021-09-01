Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) Shares Down 0.1%

Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.39 and last traded at $12.39. Approximately 2,623 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 16,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Riverview Financial from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Riverview Financial alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $116.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.13.

Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Riverview Financial had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $14.71 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Riverview Financial in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riverview Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Riverview Financial by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in shares of Riverview Financial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Riverview Financial by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 151,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 17,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

About Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE)

Riverview Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in financial services through its subsidiary, Riverview Bank, engages in the provision of loan, deposit, and a range of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The company services include personal, business and online banking.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.