Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 394,944 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,318 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $33,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1,115.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,161 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,635,000 after acquiring an additional 882,063 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,437 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $195,527,000 after acquiring an additional 595,974 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,926,059 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,084,367,000 after acquiring an additional 409,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,685,000 after acquiring an additional 352,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth $23,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Erste Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. CLSA downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.13.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $75.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $93.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.39 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $1.85 dividend. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 97.66%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

