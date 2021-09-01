Rhumbline Advisers Sells 6,370 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 148,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,370 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.14% of Cintas worth $56,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cintas by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 507,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Cintas by 1.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,486,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Cintas by 95.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 68.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 19.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTAS opened at $395.77 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $307.65 and a 12 month high of $396.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $387.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTAS. Argus increased their price objective on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $389.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.44.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

