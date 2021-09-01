Rhumbline Advisers Sells 14,622 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 290,726 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,622 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $44,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.60.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $179.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.04 and a 200-day moving average of $149.41. The company has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $180.40.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,549,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

