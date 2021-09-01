Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,488 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $48,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 218.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $78.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.82 and a 1 year high of $82.44. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.46.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.