Rhumbline Advisers Has $53.23 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,023,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,689 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Fastenal were worth $53,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,496,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,250,000 after buying an additional 122,675 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,440,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 52,075 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 42,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their target price on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

In other Fastenal news, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.48 per share, for a total transaction of $55,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 15,980 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $881,616.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,911 shares in the company, valued at $326,109.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,681 shares of company stock worth $4,860,165. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $55.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.72. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $56.39. The stock has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

