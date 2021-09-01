Rhumbline Advisers Has $41.69 Million Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,107 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $41,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,287,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,714,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. 80.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $280.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $278.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.15. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $171.82 and a 12-month high of $315.39. The firm has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 31.03%.

KSU has been the topic of several analyst reports. cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.64.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

