Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,429 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $42,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,919,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,117,000 after buying an additional 452,136 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at about $572,200,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,782,000 after purchasing an additional 189,027 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.0% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,393,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,753,000 after purchasing an additional 431,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,345,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,805,000 after purchasing an additional 649,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $220.72 on Wednesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $179.31 and a 52-week high of $271.87. The stock has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.88.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WLTW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. MKM Partners raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.51.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

