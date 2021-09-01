Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in August

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the July 29th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of RNMBY stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.61. 3,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320. Rheinmetall has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.18.

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter.

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production of automotive components and defense equipment. It operates through the following segments: Defence and Automotive. The Defence segment offers vehicle, infantry equipment, protection and weapon systems, air defense systems, function sequence networking as well as simulation hardware and software.

