Reviewing Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) and Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) and Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.4% of Stagwell shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of Criteo shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Stagwell shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Criteo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Stagwell and Criteo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stagwell $1.20 billion 0.45 -$228.97 million N/A N/A Criteo $2.07 billion 1.10 $71.68 million $1.72 21.82

Criteo has higher revenue and earnings than Stagwell.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Stagwell and Criteo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stagwell 0 0 0 0 N/A Criteo 1 3 7 0 2.55

Criteo has a consensus price target of $37.88, indicating a potential upside of 0.92%. Given Criteo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Criteo is more favorable than Stagwell.

Profitability

This table compares Stagwell and Criteo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stagwell -17.26% N/A -13.72% Criteo 3.95% 12.28% 7.57%

Risk & Volatility

Stagwell has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Criteo has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Criteo beats Stagwell on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stagwell Company Profile

Stagwell, Inc. operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network. The company was founded by Jean-Baptiste Rudelle, Franck Le Ouay, Pascal Gauthier, Laurent Quatrefages and Romain Niccoli on November 3, 2005 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

