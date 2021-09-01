Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.90. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s FY2023 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on QSR. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$97.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$81.64 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$101.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$90.81.

QSR opened at C$81.06 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of C$67.77 and a one year high of C$87.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$80.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$81.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.36.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.70 billion.

In related news, Senior Officer Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.96, for a total value of C$879,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,001,694.68. Also, Senior Officer Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.69, for a total transaction of C$4,713,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,916,268.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.657 per share. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 76.06%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

