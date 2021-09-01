ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26. ResMed reported earnings of $1.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ResMed will report full year earnings of $6.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $7.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.10 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share.

RMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America downgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.67.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $1,984,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $307,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,110 shares of company stock valued at $12,734,901. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in ResMed by 82.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in ResMed by 183.0% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 20,359 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in ResMed by 90.0% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 26,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 12,537 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in ResMed by 124.0% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 13,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in ResMed by 15.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,871,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

RMD stock opened at $290.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $264.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 89.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $290.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

