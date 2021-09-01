Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 97,200 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the July 29th total of 123,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Shares of RBCAA opened at $50.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Republic Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $50.95.
Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 26.81%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 100,766.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 21.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 56.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 25.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Republic Bancorp Company Profile
Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.
