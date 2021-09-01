Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 97,200 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the July 29th total of 123,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of RBCAA opened at $50.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Republic Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $50.95.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 26.81%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 100,766.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 21.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 56.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 25.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

