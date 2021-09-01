REPO Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $82,948.00 (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last seven days, REPO has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One REPO coin can now be bought for $0.0683 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. REPO has a market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $82,948.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00063324 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.00136224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.49 or 0.00162340 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,561.34 or 0.07460634 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,773.45 or 1.00080288 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.74 or 0.01007099 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About REPO

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,353 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

