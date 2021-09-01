Renault SA (EPA:RNO) Receives €38.58 Consensus PT from Analysts

Renault SA (EPA:RNO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €38.58 ($45.39).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RNO shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Renault in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Renault in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on Renault in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Renault in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of Renault stock opened at €31.45 ($37.00) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €32.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is €35.08. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

