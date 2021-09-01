Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.90.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 target price on the stock.

Regions Financial stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.17. 267,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,989,216. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.88.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,103,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,302,610,000 after buying an additional 432,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,706,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,729,552,000 after buying an additional 2,994,515 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,275,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,307,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,824,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,009,000 after purchasing an additional 721,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Regions Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,537,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,081,000 after buying an additional 198,325 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

