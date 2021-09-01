Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TAP. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 318.9% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 281.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

TAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $47.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day moving average of $52.08. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

