Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate search and brokerage services. The Company provides an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services and originate mortgages. Redfin Corporation is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RDFN. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

RDFN opened at $48.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.28 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.70. Redfin has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $471.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.91 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $1,662,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $44,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,615 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,888 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Redfin by 211.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Redfin in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Redfin by 62.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Redfin by 58.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Redfin in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

