Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $420.17

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 420.17 ($5.49) and traded as high as GBX 435.50 ($5.69). Redde Northgate shares last traded at GBX 434.50 ($5.68), with a volume of 271,211 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Redde Northgate from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 810 ($10.58) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Numis Securities lifted their price target on shares of Redde Northgate from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 16.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 420.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 367.89.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Redde Northgate’s previous dividend of $3.40. This represents a yield of 2.93%. Redde Northgate’s payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; and offers service maintenance parts and repairs, insurance and breakdown, and fleet management and telematics services. In addition, the company provides accident and incident management; and legal and other mobility services.

