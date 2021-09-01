Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Now Covered by CL King

Research analysts at CL King began coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. CL King’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB opened at $24.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $384.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.94. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $41.34.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.99 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 31.28%. The business’s revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lynn S. Schweinfurth bought 5,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $108,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 16,118 shares of company stock worth $359,113 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 376.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 99,240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

