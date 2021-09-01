Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading Up 6.9%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) was up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.07 and last traded at $24.07. Approximately 7,035 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 436,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.51.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RXRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.56. The company has a current ratio of 21.92, a quick ratio of 21.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.