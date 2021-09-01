Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE: TD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/30/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank had its “market perfom” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

8/27/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$91.00 to C$89.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$91.00 to C$89.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank had its “$91.00” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/27/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$96.00 to C$94.00.

8/26/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$95.00 to C$99.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/17/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$95.00 to C$94.00.

8/13/2021 – The Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$90.00 to C$91.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$81.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$84.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$84.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$149.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$57.44 and a 52-week high of C$89.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.67%.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Campbell Douglas sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.92, for a total transaction of C$3,428,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,081,776. Also, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 16,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.27, for a total transaction of C$1,386,410.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 584,584 shares in the company, valued at C$49,262,893.68.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

