Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Outperform”

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RLGY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realogy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Realogy in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realogy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of RLGY stock opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. Realogy has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.96.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.35. Realogy had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 3.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Realogy will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Realogy by 89.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realogy in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Realogy by 18.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Realogy in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realogy in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

