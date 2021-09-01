Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Short Interest Down 16.3% in August

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,860,000 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the July 29th total of 14,170,000 shares. Currently, 10.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Shares of Realogy stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.87. 31,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,007. Realogy has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average of $16.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 2.78.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.35. Realogy had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 3.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Realogy will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLGY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Realogy by 89.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realogy in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Realogy by 18.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Realogy in the second quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Realogy by 145.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RLGY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Realogy in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realogy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

