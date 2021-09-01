RB Capital Management LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Equinix by 29.4% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 90,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,211,000 after buying an additional 20,445 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. grew its holdings in Equinix by 6.7% during the first quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 2,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 50.0% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Equinix by 13.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,193,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,125,000 after buying an additional 145,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $843.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $75.70 billion, a PE ratio of 221.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $819.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $747.19. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $848.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total transaction of $162,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.85, for a total value of $827,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,453,561.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,707 shares of company stock valued at $14,174,782. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $880.94.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.