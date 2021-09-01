RB Capital Management LLC Purchases 266 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its position in Global Payments by 0.6% in the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 8,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.9% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPN stock opened at $162.64 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.33 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The firm has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.91.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $170.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,536.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $96,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPN. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

