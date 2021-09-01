RB Capital Management LLC Buys 150 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 19.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 927 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 53.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VEEV opened at $331.98 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $343.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $323.41 and a 200-day moving average of $291.44. The company has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of 131.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.06.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total transaction of $750,828.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,827.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total transaction of $1,611,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,078 shares of company stock valued at $6,480,005 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

