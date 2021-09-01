RB Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.69.

In related news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,774.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total value of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 299,212 shares of company stock worth $47,679,186 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DLR opened at $163.91 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $164.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.13 and its 200 day moving average is $149.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.57, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

