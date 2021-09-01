Rajesh A. Aji Sells 2,662 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.09, for a total transaction of $769,557.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BILL traded down $7.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,318,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,909. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.19 and a 1-year high of $291.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.96. The company has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.52 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Bill.com by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,853 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth $225,525,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 2nd quarter worth $205,879,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Bill.com by 2,827.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,442,000 after acquiring an additional 793,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 2nd quarter worth $124,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BILL. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bill.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.62.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

