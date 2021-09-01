Rajesh A. Aji Sells 2,662 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.09, for a total transaction of $769,557.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of BILL traded down $7.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,318,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,909. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.19 and a 1-year high of $291.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.96. The company has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.52 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on BILL. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bill.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.62.
Bill.com Company Profile
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.
