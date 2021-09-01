Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.230-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $705 million-$715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $761.23 million.Rackspace Technology also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ RXT traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,415,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,966. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.56. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $13.07 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.35.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. On average, analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on RXT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James downgraded Rackspace Technology from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rackspace Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.15.

In other Rackspace Technology news, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 2,525 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $53,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,011. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 26,096 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $552,452.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,613 shares of company stock valued at $835,364. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rackspace Technology stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.