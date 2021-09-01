R. Wayne Myles Purchases 70,000 Shares of Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH) Stock

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH) Director R. Wayne Myles bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$49,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,622,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,135,605.80.

Shares of Nova Leap Health stock opened at C$0.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.77. The stock has a market cap of C$58.34 million and a PE ratio of 13.39. Nova Leap Health Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.33 and a 12-month high of C$0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12.

Nova Leap Health Company Profile

Nova Leap Health Corp. provides home and home health care services. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and respite care, cooking and meal preparation, daily living, light housekeeping, transportation, medication reminders, and medication administration by nursing staff. The company serves clients and families in the states of Arkansas, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Oklahoma, and Ohio in the United States; and Nova Scotia, Canada.

