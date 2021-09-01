R. Wayne Myles Purchases 70,000 Shares of Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH) Stock

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH) Director R. Wayne Myles bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$49,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,622,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,135,605.80.
Shares of Nova Leap Health stock opened at C$0.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.77. The stock has a market cap of C$58.34 million and a PE ratio of 13.39. Nova Leap Health Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.33 and a 12-month high of C$0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12.
Nova Leap Health Company Profile
