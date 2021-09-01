Quant Trading Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One Quant coin can currently be bought for $182.54 or 0.00387924 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. Quant has a market cap of $2.20 billion and approximately $37.76 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001445 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $558.64 or 0.01187206 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000045 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (QNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.