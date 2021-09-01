Quanex Building Products (NX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $270.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Quanex Building Products to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:NX opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. Quanex Building Products has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $791.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Quanex Building Products stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 366,689 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,512 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.09% of Quanex Building Products worth $9,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

