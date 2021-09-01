Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces and markets a range of formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications and, in addition, offers and markets chemical management services (CMS). The Company operates in three segments: Metalworking process chemicals, Coatings and Other chemical products. The Metalworking process chemicals segment includes industrial process fluids for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. Coatings segment includes temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products and chemical milling maskants. “

Shares of KWR stock opened at $259.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.82 and its 200 day moving average is $245.80. Quaker Chemical has a 12 month low of $170.31 and a 12 month high of $301.99.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.32. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Quaker Chemical will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KWR. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 2.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 421,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $102,788,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 19.0% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 169,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,129,000 after buying an additional 26,960 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the first quarter worth $374,000. 71.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

