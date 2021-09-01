Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Shares Purchased by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) by 716.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,724 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 444,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,696,000 after purchasing an additional 152,165 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,251,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 475,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,583,000 after purchasing an additional 283,065 shares during the last quarter.

IVOL stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.95. The company had a trading volume of 920,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,747. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 1-year low of $27.03 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.32.

