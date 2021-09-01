QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.69. QTS Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow QTS Realty Trust.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.65). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 1.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QTS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen cut QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QTS. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 7,629.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000.

Shares of QTS stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.98. 1,395,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,698. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.78 and a beta of 0.54. QTS Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.40.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QTS Realty Trust (QTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.