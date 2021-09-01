QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to report earnings of $1.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for QCR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.89. QCR posted earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $5.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. QCR had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 12.96%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on QCRH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of QCR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QCR by 559.5% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 122,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 103,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of QCR by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,198,000 after purchasing an additional 101,113 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of QCR by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 49,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of QCR by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,980,000 after purchasing an additional 43,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of QCR by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 137,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 40,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCRH stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $51.44. The stock had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,430. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.15. QCR has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $52.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.06%.

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

