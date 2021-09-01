Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Burlington Stores, Inc. Reduced by Wedbush (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Burlington Stores in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.69. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.01 EPS.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 114.25%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS.

BURL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.55.

NYSE:BURL opened at $299.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.58. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $189.99 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 35.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.