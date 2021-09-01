Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) Increased by Analyst

Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gambling.com Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GAMB. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ GAMB opened at $11.43 on Monday. Gambling.com Group has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $14.73.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

