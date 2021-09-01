Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Lowered by Analyst

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Intuit in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now expects that the software maker will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Intuit’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.96 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.33 EPS.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

INTU has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.55.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $566.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $521.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $452.50. Intuit has a 12-month low of $295.37 and a 12-month high of $582.96. The company has a market capitalization of $154.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

In related news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,260 shares of company stock worth $9,954,539 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WT Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Intuit by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,202,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

