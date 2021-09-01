PVH (NYSE:PVH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.52 EPS

PVH (NYSE:PVH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The textile maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

PVH stock opened at $104.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.25, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $121.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PVH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PVH in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.95.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

