PVH (NYSE:PVH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.52 EPS

PVH (NYSE:PVH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $1.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

PVH stock traded up $15.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.29. The stock had a trading volume of 84,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,213. PVH has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $121.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.64. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PVH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. upped their price target on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.95.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

